The total compensation for the top administrator at Central Okanagan Public Schools is closing in on $300,000.
Superintendent Kevin Kaardal's compensation in the last school year was $292,000, up from $277,000 the year before.
He drew a salary of $242,000, earned a pension worth $27,000, had benefits of $13,000, and had a car allowance of $9,000.
Next highest-paid employee was secretary-treasurer Ryan Stierman, whose compensation was $249,000, up from $238,000.
The top five list was rounded out by Terry-Lee Beaudry's $234,000, up from $225,113; assistant superintendent Rhonda Ovelson at $223,000 ($212,000); and, assistant superintendent Jon Rever at $223,000 ($212,000).
Provincial law requires school boards across B.C. to disclose how much money is paid to administrators and teachers every year.
In terms of their basic salaries, the top five administrators averaged a 5% increase in pay last year over their 2019 pay levels. Kaardal's basic salary last year, for example, was 4.7% higher than he earned a year earlier.
When top administrators retire, they get a "long service recognition" payment equal to one week's pay for every year employed with the school district, to a maximum of 20 weeks provided the retiree is at least 55 years old.
Salaries and benefits make up more than 85% of the school district's total operating budget.
The top rate for teachers in the Central Okanagan is currently $95,681, up 5% from $91,000 in July 2019.