A long-awaited third road link from the Upper Mission to central Kelowna will open this summer.
The South Perimeter Road extension, from the current southern endpoint of Gordon Drive to Stewart Road West, is nearing completion, city officials say.
The $10 million project was fast-tracked because of rapid growth in the area but then was slowed because of financing squabbles, land acquisition challenges, and the discovery of some Indigenous artifacts.
But when it finally opens, the 2.3 km-long link will provide an alternative for commuters frustrated with increasing traffic delays on Lakeshore Road and Gordon Drive.
To ensure the drive on the new route is as safe as possible, however, the city needs to spend an additional $500,000 for new asphalt to fix “poor pavement strength and condition” on sections of Stewart Road West.
The work, details of which will be presented to Kelowna city council on Monday, also includes painted bike lanes, curbs, gutters, and boulevards.
“Construction of the improvements is planned for late May,” infrastructure general manager Matt Logan writes in a report to council.
Many years ago, the city had ambitious plans for a full bypass around the south-west section of Kelowna. Although the project has been greatly scaled back - because of cost, its impact on agricultural lands, and the city’s general desire not to build expensive new roads in favour of other transportation initiatives - it still retains the name South Perimeter Road.
It was advanced by several years in the city’s road-building list after developers in the Upper Mission agreed to up-front the necessary money to get it built ahead of schedule. It was once planned to open by 2018.
But there were problems getting all landowners on board and an archeology survey was necessary after the discovery of Indigenous artifacts near Bellevue Creek.
Another completion target of 2019 came and went. Construction finally started last year.
An exact opening date for South Perimeter Road hasn’t been set yet, but the target is this summer, city spokesman Tom Wilson said Friday in an email.