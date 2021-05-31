A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in jail for a fatal 2018 crash in Rutland.
Travis Ryan Hennessy was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle near the corner of Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road.
One of the three passengers, Lenard Haines, was killed. The other two were seriously injured, and Hennessy was also hospitalized.
Hennessy was sentenced last Friday by Judge Lisa Wyatt, B.C. Crown Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin confirmed Monday in an email.
Hennessy received six years for dangerous driving causing death and four years each for two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, with all sentences to be served concurrently. Hennessy also received a seven-year driving ban.
During his trial late last year, Hennessy denied being at the wheel of the car. He said he'd been in the backseat after a day of heavy drug use.
"I was in and out of consciousness, chillin' in the backseat," Hennessy said.
During his testimony, Hennessy also complained of the care he'd received at Kelowna General Hospital after the crash.
"They kicked me out with my brain still bleeding. Stupid," Hennessy said.
Crown counsel J.B. Deschamps presented forensic evidence showing Hennessy had been driving. One of the passengers who'd been in the car also testified Hennessy was driving.
An RCMP officer saw the car Hennessy was driving speeding and swerving down Highway 33 on June 20, 2018. The officer did a u-turn and activated the cruiser's emergency lights and siren.
But the pursuit, in which the officer's car reached a speed of 146 km/h, was brief. Hennessy lost control of the car and it crashed into a concrete fence.