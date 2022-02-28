A new 100-metre long waterfront path is proposed by the owners of a West Kelowna winery.
The operators of Frind Winery say the public path would extend from the northern end of Pritchard Drive, across their lakeside property, to connect with a public beach accessed off West Bay Road.
Creation of the public path is offered by the winery owners as part of efforts to bring into zoning compliance a six-slip boat dock that was built in 2020.
“Acknowledging the city’s long-term goal to complete a continuous public access waterfront trail, this application includes a commitment to formally protect public access through the property,” part of the rezoning application states.
The dock, approved by the province, can accommodate up to six boats. But the current city zoning for the property allows only for a dock with space for one boat.
By changing the zoning from W1 to W2, intensive water use, the dock could remain as it is. It extends 130 feet into the lake and is 33 feet wide.
The dock is used by winery patrons arriving by boat, “in the same way they would temporarily park their cars in the winery parking lot upland,” the application states.
The rezoning application is now being reviewed by city officials and the agricultural advisory committee, with a decision by council expected at a later date.
Frind Winery was established by tech entrepreneur Markus Frind, who sold the Plenty of Fish dating website he created to Match.com for $575 million U.S. in 2015. The vineyard and production facilities were built on property formerly owned by the late Bill Bennett, premier of B.C. from 1975-1986