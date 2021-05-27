Oh, baby! Kelowna could run out of kids.
The city has the second lowest fertility rate among Canada's 35 largest metropolitan areas, newly-released data from Statistics Canada shows.
The fertility rate, a projection of how many children a woman will give birth to over her lifetime based on current trends, in Kelowna is 1.12. The rate is lower only in Victoria at 1.03.
Across Canada, the average rate is 1.47. The highest fertility rate in a Canadian city is in Lethbridge, at 1.68 births per woman.
Kelowna's fertility rate has been declining steadily since 2008, when it was just over 1.6.
Don Kerr, a demographer at King's College at Western University in London, Ont., made a specialized data request to Statistics Canada for fertility rates information for the country's biggest metropolitan areas.
"The low fertility rate in Kelowna is really quite remarkable," Kerr, who received the information last week from StatsCan, said Thursday in an interview.
"It could have consequences down the road on all sorts of things, like enrolment in your schools, the labour market, an overall aging population, and how likely it is that seniors will have adult children to look after them," Kerr said.
The replacement rate for any population is 2.1 births per woman. If this rate is not achieved, a population will decline over time without the influence of external factors, such as migration from other areas within Canada or immigration.
"Kelowna's fertility rate is now fully one child below the replacement level," Kerr said. "That is extremely low by international standards."
Since a fertility rate is based only on the likelihood that women of child-bearing age will give birth, it is unaffected by a region's total population or the demographic make-up of a community.
Simply put, it doesn't matter that Kelowna and Victoria have more senior citizens per capita than other Canadian cities. Women here and in Victoria are simply having fewer children than their counterparts elsewhere.
Kerr suggests there are several possible reasons for the low fertility rate in Kelowna, including the high cost of housing, challenges in finding and affording child care, the employment situation, and changing social and cultural attitudes.
"With the cost of real estate at historically high levels, a lot of younger couples may simply put off having children until they can build up a nest egg and buy a house," Kerr said.
"And certainly, the cost of child care can be a disincentive to young couples choosing to have more than one child," he said.
There is an uncertain relationship between economic conditions and fertility rates, Kerr said. Some of the lowest fertility rates in Canada currently are in economically-disadvantaged areas in the Maritimes and Newfoundland, he said.
"High unemployment can be associated with low fertility, because if people are uncertain about their job prospects that can affect their decision to have children," he said.
But the reverse could also be true, Kerr said.
"If the labour market is good, young women and men may put off having children because they want to establish themselves and get ahead in their careers first," he said.
In recent years, Kelowna's unemployment rate has mainly been below the national average. Since the latter half of 2020, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city's jobless rate has been either the lowest- or second-lowest in Canada.
While Kelowna's fertility rate may be low, the city estimates the municipal population will nevertheless increase from 146,000 currently to more than 180,000 by 2040. But most of that increase will come through in-migration, people moving here from elsewhere, rather than natural population growth.
For similar reasons, enrolment in Central Okanagan Public Schools is expected to rise 12% in the next decade, from 23,000 currently to about 26,000, district secretary-treasurer Ryan Stierman said Thursday.
Kerr has long asked his female university students how many children they anticipated having in their lives. Their answers are always higher than the current fertility rates, he says.
"Intended fertility is always quite a bit beyond what the statistics show is happening in terms of birth rates," he said.
"Many people choose to delay having kids until later in life," Kerr said. "But fecundity (the ability of a woman to conceive) declines quite dramatically in the late '30s.
"A lot of people end up wanting to have children but they can't because life gets in the way," he said.
"Whether you think a low fertility rate is good or bad is largely a function of personal values," Kerr said. "Some would say it gives people more time and ability to focus on other things that are of interest to them as they age. Others think there's something lost when there are fewer children around."