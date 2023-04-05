By the Daily Courier staff
A recent study to be presented to Kelowna city council next week outlines the climate change future for residents; a year-round increase in temperature, hotter, drier summers, increased precipitation in the other seasons and a shift in the seasons themselves.
"These expected changes will result in wilder, wetter, and weirder weather," reads the executive summary of the Climate Vulnerability and Risk Assessment by consulting firm Sustainability Solutions Group. "The weather will be increasingly unpredictable and events like winter storms, droughts, flooding, and wildfires will be more common and more severe."
The report looks out to 2070 when it's predicted Kelowna's population will have reached approximately 250,000, an increase of over 100,000 from today. It makes a quantitative assessment of three climate hazards in particular – extreme heat, wildfire and flooding – and gauges their possible effects on infrastructure, the economy and services, the environment and people.
Extreme heat means more heat domes and hotter nights which in turn can affect the electrical grid stability by increasing peak demand. Kelowna General Hospital will see more patients from heat-related ailments as more residents are exposed to heat thresholds.
Kelowna's tree canopy will suffer while roadways and runways at the Kelowna International Airport will deteriorate more quickly with resulting disruptions in service from the reduced work hours available for workers to complete repairs.
With the extreme heat will come lower crop yields, disruptions in the construction and maintenance sectors and reduced tourism in the summer season.
The report notes that climate hazards often work in tandem such as the increased risk of wildfire alongside extreme heat.
Already a concern, by 2070 the fire season will be longer which will result in more fuel from heat-stressed trees and vegetation, increased disruptions to the transportation network, a strain on emergency services and contaminated drinking water. Hillside interface neighbourhoods will find themselves more exposed to wildfire while air quality for the Central Okanagan will suffer from increased wood smoke.
But summer won't be the only season blighted by climate change. The report predicts an increase in total precipitation with more flooding during the spring freshet which, in turn, could increase the chances of extreme flood risk to infrastructure such as Kelowna City Hall, Kelowna General Hospital, the wastewater treatment facility and area schools.
Such flooding will increase soil erosion on stream banks and the shores of Okanagan Lake and raise the risk of debris and chemical contaminants in water sources.
Climate change will also disrupt the jet stream and polar vortex in winter, the report predicts, leading to extreme cold events and a corresponding chance of water main breaks and transportation disruptions.
Local health facilities will see increased demand as the extreme cold causes more health impacts from exposure such as frostbite, hypothermia and windburn. As in the summer, the construction and maintenance sector will be disrupted by the risk of exposure injury to extreme cold.
The report also lays out the risks and results of more landslides, the impact on water security and increases in both invasive plant and insect species.
The report also makes an assessment of which parts of the city are likely to be most affected.
The City of Kelowna is moving into the next phase of its climate change resiliency plan which involves public consultation and the actual writing of the plan.
The conclusions reached in the report are part of phase two of a three-part process which when complete, will result in the Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy.
Sustainability coordinator Tracy Guidi will present the report to city council at its regular public meeting on Monday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Kelowna City Hall.