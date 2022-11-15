The exchanges perhaps hint at something of the sharp debates that may arise in the next four years. Newcomers with passion but limited experience seem certain to get into it from time to time with those who've gained the broad perspective that comes from being elected a few times.
If this council’s first proceedings are a guide to the future, there could be many Mondays to come where conviction squares off against compromise, ideology battles consensus, and a smiling but steely self-assuredness either wins over allies or grates on nerves and alienates potential supporters.
In one corner, Gord Lovegrove, Ron Cancan, and Rick Webber. They’re not grouped together on the basis of any so-far discernible community of interests and beliefs, but by the simple fact of being the newcomers.
In the other corner, the old guard, Luke Stack, Maxine DeHart, Loyal Wooldridge, Charlie Hodge, Mohini Singh.
And of course, the man presiding over whatever’s to come, new Mayor Tom Dyas. He did a good job Monday running a smooth meeting Monday, despite a first-item-on-the-agenda hiccup when he didn’t realize that Lovegrove wanted to oppose a seemingly straightforward proposal to create one new residential lot on Upper Mission Drive.
“We’re in a climate crisis and I’m for preserving parkland at all costs if we can if we haven’t built on it yet,” Lovegrove said.
If he’s that adamant about blocking one new home in the name of climate change action, you wonder what kind of rhetoric Lovegrove is going to deploy against all the hundreds of other development proposals that come before council each year.
Later in the meeting, Lovegrove - by far the biggest talker at Monday’s meeting - expressed reservations about a 171-unit six-storey rental building planned for the south side of Harvey Avenue between Ethel Street and Richter Street. He said he’d heard on the campaign trail that many people were concerned about the loss of existing trees on development sites.
That’s when Stack, the longest-serving councillor, unbit his tongue.
“You will not achieve maximum density if you say do not cut down any trees on those six lots. In fact, those objectives will work directly in opposition to each other. The question I like to ask is, will the landscape plan really bring some green space back into the mix,” Stack said.
Lovegrove asked to speak immediately after Stack finished. Lovegrove essentially walked back what he’d previously suggested was the importance of preserving existing trees, acknowledging it wouldn’t be feasible or desirable in many circumstances.
Smiling broadly, he said he appreciated Stack’s comment about councillors needing time to get comfortable with one another in their debates. “So thank you for that as well,” Lovegrove said, but the way he said it didn’t make me think he was thanking Stack at all.
Lovegrove also got his dander up about an artist rendering of the project because it showed people appearing to jaywalk across busy Harvey Avenue. He said he didn’t want to come across as “arrogant”, but he lambasted the drawing as “ethically wrong” and “morally questionable”.
That’s pretty strident language to denounce what is essentially a cartoon.
Ron Cannan, who was making his return to city council after departing in 2005 for three terms in federal politics, also made a few waves on Monday.
He said he’d like council to get a thorough update on plans to improve recreation facilities in the Glenmore area, and raised the idea of the city partnering with UBC Okanagan on things like a new pool or stadium with seats that could accommodate a professional sports team.
Referring to Glenmore, Cannan said: “‘I’ve been out there 32 years and there’s nothing there. No recreation facilities.”
City manager Doug Gilchrist told Cannan that the city always reviews its capital spending plan on an annual basis and that another opportunity to do so would come along soon enough.
The quietest newcomer, interestingly, was former Global Okanagan news anchor Rick Webber.
In just over three hours, he didn’t say anything. But he seemed to be taking it all in, possibly accepting the steep learning curve he’s embarked upon without seeing the need to demonstrate he’s the smartest guy in the room.
No bombastic performance, no grandstanding, no rush to judgment, no foolish questions for Webber. It made me wonder how on earth he was able to work as a journalist for so long.
- Ron Seymour is a reporter with The Daily Courier.