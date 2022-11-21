Gas-powered leaf blowers could be swept out of the city’s equipment inventory one day as part of efforts to address climate change.
Currently, blowers that use gasoline do the work faster and more efficiently than available battery-powered blowers, parks services manager Blair Stewart says.
“Parks uses some battery-powered blowers but they run out of power too frequently to be relied on entirely for this work,” Stewart wrote Monday in an email.
Blowers are used because it’s not an efficient use of time and public money to have contractors rake up leaves in parks and on paths, he said.
The city’s climate strategy is focused on reducing emissions from civic-owned buildings and vehicles, as reflected in ongoing retrofitting initiatives and the purchase of more electric and hybrid vehicles, Stewart said.
“Potentially, the city will work its way down to leafblowers once we deal with the larger polluters and the battery technology improves,” Stewart said.