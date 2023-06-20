Money Talks: Tiff Macklem comes to Kelowna

Inflation is coming down, but there is still work to do, was the message from Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, at a lunch in Kelowna last week that included community leaders and business people.
“We know higher interest rates are not easy for Canadians,” Macklem said.
The monetary policy is working, but not as painlessly or quickly as anybody would like.
“Higher interest rates are painful, but high inflation that persists is worse,” he said.
While Macklem and the Bank of Canada board typically hold their meetings in Ottawa, they sometimes meet elsewhere in the country, giving them an opportunity to get to know that community and hear what is on people’s minds.
The lunch included a short speech from Macklem, followed by a fireside chat with Macklem and Carolyn Rogers, senior deputy Governor at the Bank of Canada, who fielded questions on subjects including the Bank of Canada’s response to the pandemic, confidence in U.S. and Canadian banks and digital currency.
“Inflation has reached levels that we’ve not seen in Canada for almost 40 years,” Macklem said. “And while inflation is coming down, it is still too high.”
Macklem addressed the Bank of Canada’s recent decision to raise its policy rate one-quarter of a percentage point.
“This is the most rapid increase in interest rates in our history,” he noted, adding it takes time for those higher interest rates to seep through the economy.
The bank had paused rate increases in January to assess whether they had raised interest enough to bring inflation back to the two percent target.
But over the last few months, the Bank of Canada has seen indicators the overheating economy has been more persistent than expected.
While headline inflation, a measure of total inflation within the economy, is coming down, underlying inflation, which refers to inflation with volatile factors such as food and energy prices removed, remains sticky.
“It’s not coming down as much as we’d hoped,” said Macklem.
The economy is still overheated and companies are still having trouble hiring all the workers they need.
“The risk is that the decline in inflation stalls,” Macklem said. “That’s really what led us to conclude that we needed to raise interest rates again.”
Macklem still thinks inflation will come down to about three per cent this summer.
Unlike inflation, Macklem noted the Bank of Canada does not have a target rate for unemployment.
“One of the things we looked at to try and hit our inflation target is to get the labour market in a reasonable balance,” he said, pointing out that if the labour market is tight and companies can’t find the workers they need, there are shortages and prices rise, generating inflation.
When inflation is close to its two per cent target, usually the labour market is reasonably healthy.
The Daily Courier had the opportunity to sit down with Macklem one-on-one following the lunch.
Macklem had learned something about the local economy during his visit.
The Central Okanagan is seeing a lot of immigration from the rest of the country and the university campus will draw young people to the community.
“People want to live here,” he said. “I can see why.”
While he sees traditional strengths in the economy such as agriculture, forestry, mining and manufacturing, Macklem said the tech sector is becoming more important.
Although Macklem said there are good things happening and a lot of opportunity, the area faces some of the same challenges as the rest of the country with labour shortages.
“You talk to business people, you hear, ‘I could grow my business more if I could get more workers.’ That really speaks to the importance of bringing the labour market into some better balance,” he said.
Affordable housing is an issue in the Kelowna area, but Macklem pointed out it’s not an issue unique to Kelowna.
The Bank of Canada looks at the housing market to factor into monetary policy, he said, but inflation is what guides their interest rates.
During COVID-19 there was a surge in demand for housing nationally as people spent more time at home and interest rates were low.
The rapid increase in interest rates has slowed the demand for housing nationally, with prices down about 16 per cent from their peak, Macklem said.
The most recent data shows resales starting to pick up and housing prices increasing again even as interest rates have stayed high.
“I think what that is telling you is fundamentally the issue is supply,” said Macklem.
While Kelowna has traditionally had a large retirement community, Macklem said more young people are coming, attracted by the climate, recreational activities, increasingly diverse economy, abundance of jobs and a 3.1 per cent unemployment rate.
“They need places to live and so that’s creating a strong underlying demand for housing in this market,” he said.
For housing to become more affordable in Kelowna and across the country, Macklem said the supply needs to increase, but labour shortages and cost of materials are making it challenging.
It’s an issue where the federal, provincial municipal governments have to work together to put a focus on it.
Looking ahead, Macklem doesn’t expect to see a recession. The rapid rise in interest rates has slowed spending, particularly on interest-sensitive items such as housing, as well as things people put in their houses such as furniture and appliances, which people also often buy on credit.
Those who are on a variable rate mortgage have been squeezed because their interest payments have gone up quickly, while people on a fixed rate mortgage will see the cost of carrying that mortgage increase when those mortgages reset.
That leaves people with less money to go to restaurants and do other things, so the demand for service will decrease.
“The economy is just running too hot,” said Macklem. “As long as people are trying to buy more than the economy can produce there’s going to be too much upward pressure on prices and there’s going to be too much inflation. So, we do need some slowing of the economy to let supply catch up and take some of the heat out and take the pressure out of inflation.”
Macklem said they still expect the economy to slow.
It will be a narrow path, he said.
“It’s going to be delicate, and I’ll be blunt. If you’re forecasting weak growth which means small positives, you can’t rule out there will be some small negatives because it’s going to be small numbers,” he said.
“But that is different than what most people think of when you say the word recession. When you say the word recession, people think sharp decline, big increases in unemployment and that’s not what we see.”
In response to the rapid rise in inflation, Macklem said the Bank of Canada deliberately frontloaded the response to try to get ahead of it to avoid increasing interest rates even more in the future.
That has worked to a degree as inflation has fallen from over eight per cent to a little over four per cent.
“If we’d gone slowly, inflation would have been higher for longer,” he said.
Macklem didn’t rule out further increases in interest rates. “Yes, it’s possible,” he said.
The decision will depend on what they see in the data between now and the next meeting.
“Going forward we’re going to take it a meeting at a time,” he said.