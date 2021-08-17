Despite covering more than 800 ha and forcing the evacuation of about 1,000 people, a fire in West Kelowna damaged only one home.
Most evacuation orders relating to the Mount Law fire for the Glenrosa neighbourhood were lifted Tuesday with residents allowed to return home, though they were advised to be cautious.
"Returning residents are reminded that they may encounter various hazards on private properties as a result of the forest fire," Central Okanagan Emergency Operations stated in a release.
"Active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire," the release states.
The release says one structure on an unidentified street was "significantly damaged" and one previously damaged outbuilding was "further compromised" by the fire.
Rain on Monday night and cool temperatures Tuesday helped the 44 firefighters working to control hotspots.
The Mount Law fire erupted Sunday night on southerly facing hills above the Okanagan Connector. Winds pushed flames over the crest of the hill and down toward Glenrosa, triggering a hurried evacuation of an estimated 1,000 people.
On Sunday night, crews built a three kilometre fire guard to protect homes, while firefighters worked in backyards to douse flames sparked by embers cast off by the fast-moving blaze.
"It definitely was a night most of us will remember for the rest of our careers," West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said Monday. "It was frightful, with the fire moving around a lot, and we could see what we were up against."