Elbow room won’t be at such a premium when a much wider lakeside walkway opens soon in City Park.
Construction is nearing completion of six-metre wide concrete path around the park’s northwest corner. The old path, which was heaving in places due to age and upward pressure from tree roots, was 3.5 metres wide.
On Monday morning, concrete was being poured in last sections of the path and landscaping work was being done around its edges. The new path is further back from the trees that line the edge of the sandy beach area.
As part of the $2.1 million project, logs are being anchored into place to help prevent beach erosion from the northerly winds and water currents.
In the future, the city also plans a major redevelopment of the park’s northwest promontory, to include a viewing platform, expanded beach, and circular commons.
The City Park walkway is by far the most heavily used path in Kelowna. Between 5,000 and 7,000 walkers and cyclists use the path on a typical summer’s day, but peak usage was 9,141 people on June 18, 2020, as people flocked outdoors after the easing of restrictions during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.