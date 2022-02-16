Members of an amateur theatre society can suddenly sell twice as many tickets to a twice-delayed show that starts Thursday.
The easing of seating restrictions for indoor events, which takes effect at Wednesday midnight, is being welcomed by the West Kelowna-based Crossing Creek Community Theatre group. Its presentation of ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ starts Thursday and continues each day through Family Day.
"It is very good news for us. What a relief!" Leanne Reimer, the group's artistic director, said Wednesday.
"For us, the elimination of bubbles and distancing is the biggest boost before the show," she said. "Audiences can be seated like an audience, so we can have a larger crowd with better seats."
The group had been planning to sell 75 seats for each show. Now, 125 tickets are available.
"Plus, people can interact with each other, enjoy snacks and wine, and meet the cast after the show," Reimer said. "All around, the best scenario we could have asked for."
People still have to present their BC Vaccine Card and wear masks to watch the show, to be held at the Grizzly Winery on Boucherie Road. Tickets are $25 and show times are 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Family Day.
Founded in 2019, the Crossing Creek Community Theatre group has presented ‘WCKY’, ’The Canterbury Tales’, and ‘Much Ado About Nothing’.
Preparations for ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ began twice last year but had to be abandoned because of the reimposition of pandemic protocols.
“Dealing with the unpredictable has strengthened our spirit, resolve, and resilience,” the group says on its website. “We have now mastered the art of creative adaptability and are even more prepared to bring our community the gifts of connections and laughter.”
For more information and to buy tickets to ‘The Carol Burnett Show’, see crossingcreektheatre.com