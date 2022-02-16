Carol Burnett

Members of the West Kelowna-based Crossing Creek Community Theatre society are shown in rehearsal for their presentation of 'The Carol Burnett Show', which starts Thursday. With the easing of capacity limits for indoor venues, the group can now sell twice as many tickets for the twice-delayed show.

 Contributed

Members of an amateur theatre society can suddenly sell twice as many tickets to a twice-delayed show that starts Thursday.

The easing of seating restrictions for indoor events, which takes effect at Wednesday midnight, is being welcomed by the West Kelowna-based Crossing Creek Community Theatre group. Its presentation of ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ starts Thursday and continues each day through Family Day.

"It is very good news for us. What a relief!" Leanne Reimer, the group's artistic director, said Wednesday.

"For us, the elimination of bubbles and distancing is the biggest boost before the show," she said. "Audiences can be seated like an audience, so we can have a larger crowd with better seats."

The group had been planning to sell 75 seats for each show. Now, 125 tickets are available. 

"Plus, people can interact with each other, enjoy snacks and wine, and meet the cast after the show," Reimer said. "All around, the best scenario we could have asked for."

People still have to present their BC Vaccine Card and wear masks to watch the show, to be held at the Grizzly Winery on Boucherie Road. Tickets are $25 and show times are 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Family Day.

Citing lower hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing most people from getting seriously ill due to the disease, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced several changes to pandemic-related restrictions.
 
Bars and nightclubs can now open to full capacity, half-capacity limits on attendance at sports events and other indoor organized events have been lifted, and wedding and funeral receptions can resume.
 
"We know that for some people what we're doing today will be really fast and it will make them uncomfortable," Henry said during a press conference on Tuesday. "We know as well for others it's not fast enough and they would like to see things going back to as if the virus was no longer here. But the reality is that this virus continues to circulate in the community."
 
Rules around mask-wearing and use of the BC Vaccine Card will be reviewed in March or April, Henry said.

Founded in 2019, the Crossing Creek Community Theatre group has presented ‘WCKY’, ’The Canterbury Tales’, and ‘Much Ado About Nothing’.

Preparations for ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ began twice last year but had to be abandoned because of the reimposition of pandemic protocols.

“Dealing with the unpredictable has strengthened our spirit, resolve, and resilience,” the group says on its website. “We have now mastered the art of creative adaptability and are even more prepared to bring our community the gifts of connections and laughter.”

For more information and to buy tickets to ‘The Carol Burnett Show’, see crossingcreektheatre.com