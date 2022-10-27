Kelowna’s status as Canada’s calmest city will take a bit of a whipping today.
Winds of 60 km/h and gusts up to 90 km/h are forecast for the Okanagan Connector, the freeway that links Kelowna with Merritt. Gusts are expected to peak at 70 km/h in Kelowna.
A wind warning issued by Environment Canada extends over much of the B.C. Southern Interior.
“A vigorous frontal system moving across the province today will generate very strong south or southwest winds across the southwestern Interior of B.C.,” the warning states.
“Motorists, especially in high-profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong crosswinds,” the advisory states, adding there is the potential for downed power lines and falling trees.
“The strong winds will ease late this afternoon or early evening as the front passes,” the warning says.
With the southwest winds come some slightly-warmer-than usual temperatures. Maximum highs from Friday through the weekend will be 13 C, or five degrees above normal.
Kelowna is the calmest city in Canada with an average wind speed of only five kilometres per hour, Environment Canada says. Kelowna also has the fewest days each year - just two! - where the average wind speed exceeds five kilometres per hour.
However, on a list of 100 Canadian cities in a meteorological profile based on 72 variables prepared by Environment Canada, Kelowna was also ranked as the 95th darkest city.
It gets an average of just 154 hours of sunshine from December through February, owing mainly to temperature inversions that trap clouds in the valley bottom. Calgary, Canada’s brightest city in winter, gets 366 hours of sunshine in the same three-month period.