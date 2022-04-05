Half the people with COVID-19 currently in B.C. hospitals aren’t there because of the disease, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
Some other condition has led them to be hospitalized and their COVID-19 status was discovered only through incidental testing, Henry said Tuesday.
“Our data shows that about half the people are there because of Covid and about half have an incidental finding of a Covid positive test,” Henry said during a pandemic update.
“So that’s one of the things we need to consider when we are looking at what our hospitalization rates are doing,” she said.
The situation in intensive care units is different, however, as most people with COVID-19 in such units are there because of the disease, she said. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units is at its lowest level since last summer.
“ICU is more consistently people who are in there because of Covid and those rates have remained relatively low, and thankfully our low death rate remains that way as well,” Henry said.
As of Thursday, the government is moving to weekly reporting on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Health officials now estimate about half of B.C.’s population has had COVID-19 at some point in the past two years, Henry said.
For children under four years of age, who are not eligible for vaccination, it’s estimated that about 60% of them have been infected and recovered from the virus, Henry said.
Just over 3,000 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., 60% of them had been aged 80 or older. The total population is 5.2 million.