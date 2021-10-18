The first employee of the Central Okanagan Regional District, credited with overseeing development of local services later duplicated across B.C., has died.
Al Harrison's passing at age 85 was remarked upon Monday by Kelowna city council Gail Given, who is also chair of the regional district board.
"He was extremely well respected within the province and really had crafted many of the local government services that have been duplicated elsewhere in the province," Given said.
Harrison was the regional district's first full-time employee when the province, in 1969, created bodies for administering then largely rural areas outside B.C.'s towns and cities.
In the Central Okanagan, the regional district initially had governance responsibilities for areas such as Rutland, South Pandosy, Glenmore, the Mission, East Kelowna, all of the Westside, and Winfield.
Not everyone in those areas welcomed being forced to join an administrative body dominated by Kelowna.
"The unorganized territory groups were very vocal in their objections to a system that placed the policy-determining weight with the City of Kelowna," Harrison wrote in an article about the creation of the regional district.
Over the years, the regional district's programs and services expanded to include dog control, 911, regional parks, recycling and waste management, and emergency services.
But its realm of operations also shrank with the inclusion of Rutland to Kelowna in 1973, and the incorporation of Lake Country in the mid-90s and West Kelowna in 2007.
Harrison was the regional district's top administrator from 1969 until his retirement in 1997.
"We really owe a debt of gratitude to a man who contributed significantly to the whole region," Given said. "We benefit as a community by his vision and tenacity to get things done."