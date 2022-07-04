A Rutland heritage home that was destroyed by fire will be referenced in revised development plans for the property along Highway 33.
Wall murals and signage about the Sproule farmhouse are to be incorporated into the design of the five-storey building with 84 residential units and two commercial units at the corner of the highway and Sadler Road.
“A heritage consultant will work with the applicant to include wall murals and interpretive panels to allow the story of the Sproule farmhouse to be shared. The bay window of the farmhouse will be included in the Sadler Road frontage and will contain a building model of the Sproule farmhouse,” reads part of a staff report going to city council on July 12.
At the meeting, council is expected to issue the necessary permits for the development.
Earlier plans for redevelopment of the property were approved in December 2019. Those designs, for a five-storey building with 90 units, featured retention of some aspects of the Sproule farmhouse.
It was built in 1906 and was one of the oldest buildings in Rutland. Samuel and Bob Sproule were Americans who came to the Okanagan in 1893 on a covered wagon. They bought part of an orchard from Australian John Matthew Rutland, from whom the community derived its name.
A picture from about 1920 shows the home surrounded by vast orchards.
After approval was given for the 90-unit project but before construction had started, the Sproule farmhouse was destroyed by fire in October 2020.
“This forced the applicant to re-design and re-submit the application,” states the report going to council on July 12. The site has also since been removed from the city’s heritage roster.
Since development variances are being requested for the revised project, interested members of the community can address council on the matter. The anticipated start time for the item on the July 12 meeting agenda is 6:30 p.m.