By Alistair Waters
Special to the Daily Courier
The City of Kelowna, eager to see a start to construction of the twice delayed South Perimeter Road in the Upper Mission, finally has some good news on the project.
Late last week, the environment ministry provided a permit required for construction of a culvert on Bellevue Creek — under where the new road will cross the creek. It’s a move that will finally allow the company building the road to proceed with work on the project.
City development engineering manager James Kay said he expects Arthon Construction to start construction on the $9.8-million road in the next few weeks.
“The proponent (Arthon) is ready to go,” said Kay, adding the city is also looking at a development permit application for the project.
The South Perimeter Road is intended to provide traffic relief for the Upper Mission neighbourhood.
It will extend 2.3 kilometres from the existing end of Gordon Drive and connect with Stewart Road West. A stretch of about 300 yards on Gordon Drive will also be improved as part of the project.
The new road will provide a third access, along with Lakeshore Road and Gordon Drive, between Upper Mission neighbourhoods and central Kelowna.
Envisioned years ago, a deal was made with developers looking to build at he south end of the city, to pay for the road upfront and be reimbursed by the city as development targets were met in the area. At the time, it was seen as a way to speed up construction of the road.
But Kay said with changes by the city to its view of new residential development — the city new as official community plan calls for a halt to residential development outside of the city’s town centres — the focus of road is now more on addressing areas of the Upper Mission underserved in terms of road access.
The road was originally slated to be complete by 2018 but was delayed because of problems acquiring land for the project. That pushed back the anticipated completion to 2019.
Then two artifacts were found near the site of the Bellevue Creek crossing and that required a halt to the project while an archeological survey was conducted. The survey has been completed.
The city originally wanted the road built and open to coincide with the opening of Canyon Falls Middle School, which opened Sept. 3, 2019, on Frost Road.
The city hopes the new road will be completed as soon as possible but there is no firm time frame yet.
“They (Arthon) are responsible for construction,” Kay said. “The city will provide quality assurance.”