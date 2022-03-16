The implementation of a vaccine mandate for all employees of Central Okanagan Public Schools, set to take effect this Friday, has been paused.
Trustees decided unanimously at a special meeting called Tuesday evening by board chair Moyra Baxter not to press ahead for now with the mandate they’d approved in late January.
“We realize that provincial health orders are changing and our decision to pause our vaccine mandate reflects those changes,” Baxter said in an interview.
“The situation is different from what we had at the end of January,” she said.
With COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates far below what was seen in late January, the provincial government has ended the requirement for people to wear masks while in indoor public spaces. Children and school staff will not have to wear masks when classes resume after Spring Break.
Expectations are that use of the BC Vaccine Card will be discontinued on April 8, assuming current hospitalization and infection trends continue a downward trajectory.
“Given what’s happening, we just thought we should put our own vaccine mandate on pause, and that’s what we’re doing,” Baxter said.
Trustees voted 5-2 in January to require all 4,000 employees of the school district to be vaccinated against COVID-19. About 91% of staff have confirmed their vaccination status, Baxter said, and the deadline to do so was this Friday, as classes end for the two-week Spring Break.
The decision to introduce a vaccine mandate was controversial, with trustees bombarded with petitions and letters from people, district employees and others, who were adamantly against such a measure.
Baxter said Wednesday she hoped the board’s decision to pause the vaccine mandate wouldn’t be interpreted as a victory by those who expressed their strong opposition to the proposal, often in communications trustees felt to be threatening.
“This isn’t about who’s winning and who’s losing,” she said. “Right from the beginning, as a board of education, we’ve been following provincial orders, and that’s what we continue to do.
“All I can say, personally, is I hope that the communications we’ve been receiving, some of which are actually quite obvious harassment, will stop. But we’re not pausing the vaccine mandate because of that, I want to make that clear.”