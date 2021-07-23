A revised plan for McKinley Beach would see development cover a larger area but include the same number of homes.
The builder now wants permission to construct more single-family homes and fewer multiple-family units like condos and townhomes, citing market preference, and to drop plans for a golf course.
If allowed to do so, the developer would donate 246 additional acres of parkland, with a value of $11 million, to the city.
"The proposed parkland dedications offer opportunity for passive recreation and offer protection of a variety of sensitive ecosystems," city planner Dean Strachan writes in a report going to council on Monday.
If the arrangement as recommended by planners is accepted by council, McKinley Mountain Park would be the city's third largest, after Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Park.
A decade-old master plan for McKinley Beach set a maximum of 1,300 homes and 271,000 square metres of built space, and those limits would be maintained. Construction would take place on about 350 more acres than first authorized.
"It would be an increase in the geographical area that's going to have the density already approved, but it's not an expansion of the housing unit count," Strachan said in an interview.
Plans for a golf course have been dropped, and the developer now wants to build more single-family homes in the so-called Hilltown district of McKinley Beach than was originally envisioned.
So far, 485 homes have been built at McKinley Beach, leaving 815 to be constructed in the coming years.