The mismatch between air and water temperatures can contribute to a spate of springtime drownings in the Okanagan, search and rescue officials say.
Kelowna's high was 29.7 C on Sunday, and 27.4 C on Saturday, drawing many people to area beaches.
But the current temperature of Okanagan Lake, while rising three degrees since Friday, is still below 16 C.
At that level, people who jump into the lake can experience a phenomenon known as cold water shock if their head is submerged.
"Basically, the water's so cold, you can't help yourself from gasping. And in that second or two, you can take in enough water to drown, even if you're a great swimmer," Duane Treshnich of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said Monday.
The Royal Yachting Association in the United Kingdom says cold water shock is most likely to develop when people fall or dive into water that's 16 C or colder.
"The condition causes involuntary body reactions that can be as swift as they are deadly, and the ability to swim has no impact on these responses," the association says on its website. "It is a cause of death that many people fail to appreciate. . . it is far deadlier than hypothermia."
After cloudy and showery conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday with forecast highs of 14 C, conditions warm up toward and into the Victoria Day long weekend. Saturday should be sunny with a high of 22 C and Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 24 C with a mix of sun and cloud, Environment Canada says.