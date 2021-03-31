COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at hospitals in Kelowna and Vernon.
The outbreak in unit 4E is the second at Kelowna General Hospital
One patient and one employee in the 36-bed medical and geriatric ward, have tested positive for the disease.
The patient has been relocated to the ward specifically adapted for those with COVID-19, Interior Health said in a news release.
A previously reported hospital outbreak, in the 5B unit, continues. There have been 10 cases linked to that outbreak — five patients and five staff. Two people connected to that outbreak have died.
Interior Health says in a release that the new COVID-19 cases at 4E “do not appear to be linked” with the ongoing outbreak of the disease on 5B.
There is no evidence of COVID-19 being transmitted to other areas of the hospital, Interior Health says. Infection and outbreak control measures are in place and specialists are responding, IH says.
“The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care,” the IH release states.
Three patients have tested positive in Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s Level 3 surgical ward and will be relocated to the COVID unit.
Anyone discharged from Level 3 surgical unit between March 15-21 is advised to self-isolate.
There is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission to other areas of the hospital at this time.
The hospital continues to operate normally.
— Story updated at 1:43 p.m. with news of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital outbreak.