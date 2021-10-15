Most Kelowna-area buildings where radon gas levels have been checked show levels above guidelines issued by the World Health Organization.
More than 1,500 buildings in the Central Okanagan have been tested for radon gas emissions. Fifty-seven percent of them have levels that exceed WHO standards, a new report says.
Three-quarters of the 241 buildings checked in Lake Country exceeded the standard. The rates in other areas were 63% in West Kelowna, 57% in Glenmore, 55% in the Mission, and 47% in Rutland.
The Central Okanagan Regional District has provided another 300 free radon detector kits this year. People who've asked for the devices will use them this fall, send them back for analysis, and get the results in the spring.
"Radon is a naturally occurring odourless, colourless, radioactive gas that is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers," states a press release from the regional district.
Mitigation work that can reduce radon gas levels in a home by up to 90% typically cost a homeowner between $2,500 and $4,000, the Canadian Real Estate Association says, though amounts vary depending on the property.
When radon, caused by the breakdown of uranium, escapes from the ground it is naturally diluted into low concentrations and causes no concern, the federal government says.
"However, when radon enters an enclosed space, like a home, it can accumulate to high levels and become a health hazard," Health Canada states on its website.
In 2009, Health Canada studied radon levels in homes across the country. It found approximately seven percent had high levels of the gas. "There are no areas of the country that are 'radon free' but there are areas of the country where high levels of radon are more prevalent," the agency states.
A new report from Nancy Mora Castro, the regional air quality co-ordinator for the City of Kelowna, summarizes the results of widespread radon gas testing done this year and historically throughout the Central Okanagan.
It suggests radon gas levels are considerably higher in Kelowna-area buildings than is the case elsewhere in Canada.
In downtown Kelowna, for example, where 179 buildings have been checked, 23% had radon gas levels above the WHO standard of 100 Becquerels per metre cubed (Bq/m3).
A higher safety standard, of 200 Bq/m3, is used by Health Canada. Four percent of downtown Kelowna buildings had radon levels above this level.
In other areas of the Central Okanagan, however, a significantly higher percentage of buildings had radon levels that also exceeded this higher Canadian-set level. In Glenmore, the rate was 23%, and it was 47% in Lake Country, 33% in West Kelowna, 24% in Okanagan Mission, and 14% in Rutland.
When the regional district made 1,000 free radon testing kits available last year, officials urged people not to be dissuaded from determining the level of the gas in their home by the prospect of costly mitigation work.
"There's no need to fear finding a high radon test result as this should initiate action to lower exposure and reduce the risk of lung cancer," Interior Health air quality specialist Greg Baytalan said at the time.
"The installation work can generally be completed within a day," he said.