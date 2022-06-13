Kelowna could get almost as much rain in the next 24 hours as the city normally receives in all of June.
And the prospect of snow on the Okanagan Connector only further underscores what a drizzly and cold month this has been, even for June’s low-bar standard.
As much as 40 mm of rain could fall on Kelowna between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada says in a special weather statement.
“A low pressure centre over Montana will slow as it enters southern Alberta today and remain in the area through Tuesday,” the statement said. “Moisture rotating around the low will give the potential of prolonged rainfall to the regions.”
Total rainfall amounts of between 20 and 40 mm are possible for the Central and North Okanagans, as well as other areas of Southeastern B.C., Environment Canada says.
June is the wettest month of the year in Kelowna, with the city normally receiving about 41 mm or precipitation. As of midnight Sunday, there had already been 30.5 mm of rain in Kelowna so far this month.
Overnight Monday, the snow level could drop to 1,600 metres, Environment Canada says. The highest elevation on the Okanagan Connector freeway between Peachland and Merritt is 1,728 metres. The snow level will rise to 2,500 metres by Tuesday morning.
Highs in Kelowna for the rest of the week will range between 18 C and 22 C under unsettled conditions, rising to 25 C with sun by Saturday.