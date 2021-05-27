A minute's silence was observed at the start of Wednesday's school board meeting.
Trustees, staff, and members of the public participating virtually paused to pay their respects to three Grade 12 Kelowna Secondary Students killed in a car crash.
"It's so awful what's happened," board chair Moyra Baxter said Thursday in an interview.
"There's just so much shock out there at the loss of these three young lives," Baxter said. "I can't imagine the terrible grief their families must be experiencing."
Before the meeting began, a KSS student who is a member of the district's student council addressed trustees, telling them of the sorrow being experienced by the KSS community.
Flags at KSS, the Okanagan's biggest high school with 1,900 students, were lowered to half-staff. A roadside memorial to the three teens has been set up near the site of the Wednesday morning crash.
Counsellors and others with training in helping people who've suffered a trauma will be at KSS for as long as needed, Baxter said.
An 18-year-old woman who was driving the Honda Civic was killed when it crashed just after midnight near the corner of Gordon Drive and Cook Road in the Lower Mission. Also killed were the two passengers, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.
The three would have joined their Grade 12 classmates in graduation exercises set for next weekend.
Alluding to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which saw dozens in the KSS community test positive for the disease, school superintendent Kevin Kaardal described the deaths of the three students as "a tragic end to a difficult year."
Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the cause of the single-vehicle crash.