Favorable winds allowed firefighters to reinforce a guard line on the northwest corner of the Brenda Creek fire burning west of Peachland.
Crews lit small controlled fires to burn away underbrush from a key B.C. Hydro line that extends from Merritt to West Kelowna.
While the breezes did cause the fire to grow slightly to the south and east of the fire, flames were moving away from the transmission line, which supplies power to more than 60,000 people.
Three helicopters will continue to bucket water onto the fire, estimated to cover 450 ha., the B.C. Wildfire Service says. The airborne crews are backed by dozens of provincial and municipal firefighters on the ground using 14 pieces of heavy machinery.
A mass water delivery system is now in place to protect the section of the transmission line within the fire perimeter, the BCWS says.
"This delivery system consists of a 4-inch hose line that supplies a series of larger sprinklers. A specialized high-volume pump supplies water to the line, which can be turned on quickly if the threat to the transmission line increases due to increased fire activity," states a release from the BCWS.