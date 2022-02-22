The move of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine is reminiscent of events that preceded the Second World War, a spokesman for Kelowna’s Ukrainian-Canadian community says.
And, just like more than 80 years ago, the West’s response to such aggression might only hasten the outbreak of war, Peter Bihun says.
“We’re not surprised the Russians have invaded Ukraine because (Russian president Vladimir) Putin told the world he was going to do it. He’s just keeping his promise,” Bihun, president of the Dolyna (Valley) Ukrainian Cultural Society, said Tuesday in an interview.
“But we’re mostly surprised by the weak response from the West,” Bihun said. “People just don’t learn history. It’s kind of amazing to me.”
There are about 14,000 Ukrainian-Canadians in the greater Kelowna area, according to Statistics Canada. They’ve watched events in Ukraine with an increasing sense of foreboding and fear for what will happen to their relatives and friends if Russia moves to take over all of Ukraine, Bihun says.
“People in the Ukraine are much more sombre than they were just a couple days ago. They realize that, with the invasion now underway, if only in a limited way right now, the danger level has just gone up quite significantly,” Bihun said.
In September 1938, Hitler laid claim to the Sudetenland, a German-speaking region in Czechoslovakia. Germany’s takeover of the Sudetenland was not opposed by the West and the Second World War began the following year.
The situation now developing in Ukraine is similar to those events, Bihun says.
“Everything leading up to today is almost a carbon copy of what happened then, with Hitler starting World War II,” he says. “There were weak politicians talking to Hitler then, saying, ‘Oh, please don’t do that,’, and we have weak politicians today saying basically the same thing to Putin,” Bihun said.
“Putin just loves when people suck up to him like that. Now, he’s taking part of Ukraine and he’ll inevitably move into the rest of it,” Bihun said. “The people there will fight. I don’t know what their chances are, but it’s going to be a tragedy, with people dying on a scale like Europe hasn’t seen for 80 years.”