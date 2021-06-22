A Kelowna woman who hosted the locally-produced version of Romper Room, a popular children's show, has died.
Betty June Daft was 90.
Daft starred as 'Miss Betty' in a live version of Romper Room that was made by CHBC-TV throughout the 1960s.
The program, in which lively hosts entertained and educated pre-schoolers through song, dance, and story-telling, originated in the U.S. in 1953.
But local TV stations could acquire the rights to produce their own shows. Daft was a 29-year-old homemaker who'd been earning some money promoting food products at the downtown Safeway when she was chosen to be the host of the Kelowna broadcast in 1959.
"Mom just loved being Miss Betty on Romper Room," Daft's daughter Carol Nevraumont said Tuesday.
"She was so good with the kids, singing songs and telling stories," Nevraumont said. "There was a big waiting list for children to get on the show. And when she'd make personal appearances, from Osoyoos to Revelstoke, kids would line up to see her."
After CHBC picked up the nationally syndicated version of Romper Room in the '70s, the local program ended. But Daft continued to host other CHBC shows such as 'What's Cooking?', 'Let's Visit', and, in her 60s, 'Plus Generation'.
Posters on the popular Old Kelowna Facebook page have paid tribute to Daft, who died June 13, as a personable and kind children's entertainer and educator. "She was such a classy, caring, and beautiful lady," one person wrote.
Others who knew Daft note that, while she got her start on a children's TV show, her broadcasting legacy should be considered in a wider context. "She helped pave the way for women at CHBC television," one wrote.