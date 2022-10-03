Sunday was the warmest Oct. 2 in Kelowna since 1899.
The maximum temperature reached 25.9 C, eclipsing the old mark of 25.6 C set in 1932, Environment Canada says.
A temperature record was also set Sunday in Vernon, where the mercury reached 25.3 C. That was almost a degree warmer than the old record for the day, of 24.4 C, set in 1904.
Across B.C., high temperature records were set Sunday in 24 communities, Environment Canada says.
The highest temperature, 29.3 C, was reached in Port Alberni.
In Kelowna, Monday's high is forecast to be 26 C, with temperatures only a few degrees cooler for the rest of the week.