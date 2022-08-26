featured
Protected water lines still sought a year after devastating Okanagan fire
- Daily Courier Staff
-
- Updated
The regional director for an Okanagan community where 79 homes were lost to a forest fire last summer will run for re-election this fall.
And Wayne Carson says a key goal if he's elected will be continuing to push for the activation of generators that would keep water flowing to sprinklers so evacuated homes could be wetted down if another forest fire were to approach the North Westside communities.
"The whole idea is to create a humidity dome with the sprinklers on homes if we ever get evacuated again," Carson said Friday in an interview. "If we can get that kind of system going, and a fire comes again like it probably will, we'd have a lot better outcome next time around."
Seventy-nine homes in the North Westside area were destroyed last August by the massive White Lake Rock fire, which burned for months between Vernon and Kamloops.
Carson says most of the homes were lost several days after the communities were evacuated.
"This wasn't a case of a big fire sweeping in and burning up the homes. Most of the houses caught on fire as a result of ember showers cast from a ways away," he said.
The electrical power to the evacuated areas had been turned off so there was no way to keep the water system, which depends on pumps, functioning in the days before the homes were lost to fire, Carson said.
Gasoline-powered generators could have been run intermittently, to push enough water through the lines to sprinklers protecting homes and properties, says Carson, a former fire chief in the North Westside area.
A year after the homes were destroyed, only about a half dozen have been rebuilt, Carson said. Some owners continue to have discussions with their insurance companies, he said, while a shortage of tradesmen and supply chain-related delays in the delivery of construction
Most Popular
Articles
- September opening possible for new Upper Mission connection
- Bus-only lanes pitched for Highway 97 in West Kelowna
- Wildlife rehab centre approved for Kelowna over planner's objections
- Kelowna police issue warning after prolific offender released from custody
- Kelowna golf course remains eyed for future industrial development
- Urban heating a climate change challenge
- Letters to the Editor: August 25
- Messy methods of tardy homebuilders rile West Kelowna councillor
- Discount trees offered again next week in Kelowna
- Wonderful time of the year for fresh produce
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Latest News
- Bonnie Henry backs B.C.'s COVID-19 school plan, rejects mask mandate as 'blunt tool'
- Kashechewan First Nation health system only treating emergencies amid nurse shortage
- Schauffele's burst cuts into Scheffler lead at East Lake
- Protected water lines still sought a year after devastating Okanagan fire