The urban densification of the Capri-Landmark area could continue with plans for a six-storey, 85-unit condo complex in the 1300 block of Pridham Avenue.
Four single-family homes would be replaced by the new project, city planners have been told.
“The redevelopment of this underutilized site adds many new homes close to urban amenities,” New Town Planning Services writes in their application to the city.
A city plan encourages higher-density housing in the area between the Capri Centre and Orchard Park mall. Over 20 years, the city hopes to see the area’s population rise from about 3,000 currently to 12,000.
To support that kind of development, the city has a $91-million plan for the area that features new amenities such as additional parks and sidewalks, a public plaza, daylighting of an obscured creek, and a re-alignment of Sutherland Road so it connects directly from Burtch Road to Spall Road.
To proceed, however, this particular project will require two variances be approved by council — a one-storey height variance and allowing the building footprint to cover 56% of the site, up from the 40% that’s normally allowed.
There is no date yet for when council will consider the matter.