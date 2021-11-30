The pandemic’s effect on families seems to be endless.
Catherine (not her real name) lives with her partner, stepson, and new baby and enjoyed her career as a trained chef de partie at a popular local restaurant.
We know how severely COVID-19 impacted our local restaurants. Catherine’s hours were significantly reduced in March of 2020.
Her partner’s hours were also cut back. She worked through her pregnancy at reduced hours and is now on maternity leave. They welcomed a beautiful baby nine months ago.
Catherine’s whole family is in Alberta. She appreciates the sense of community she receives from the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
Their family receives a monthly hamper and Catherine also takes part in Tiny Bundles program, which supports pregnant mothers and families with children under the age of one with weekly nutritional supplements, including fresh fruit, vegetables, milk, eggs and meat, as well as diapers, formula, and baby food.
She explains the program providing one tin of formula each Friday saves her $50 a week.
That is money that can be used for the baby’s other needs.
In spite of the continuing financial challenges, the couple is looking forward to making the baby’s first Christmas a special one.
Catherine wants people to know the Central Okanagan Food Bank has a great, friendly staff and volunteers that helps people in our community weather the hard times.
Catherine is looking forward to returning to her career in the New Year.
You can Be an Angel three ways: Donate online at cofoodbank.com/BeAnAngel.
Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate by credit card, or drop by the food bank office, 2310 Enterprise Way in Kelowna or 3711 Elliott Rd. in West Kelowna to donate by cash, cheque, debit or credit card
Donate before Dec. 31 and the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation will add an additional 25% to the total amount raised.
All contributors of $20 or more will receive a tax receipt.