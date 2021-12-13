Classic rock concerts, ringette tournaments, marathons, and a stop on the PGA Tour are among the Kelowna events that will get new funding from the provincial government.
About $1 million in grants are being provided to the organizers of dozens of Kelowna-area arts, cultural, and sports occasions as part of the government’s pandemic recovery plan.
“We heard overwhelmingly from event organizers that grants, not loans, were key to keeping their doors open to the public and workers employed,” Tourism Minister Melanie Mark said in a Monday release.
A total of $30 million in grants will be distributed to the organizers of 680 events planned for 2022 across B.C. Grant amounts are as much as 20% of event budget to a maximum of $250,000.
In the Kelowna area, the largest grant, of $145,000, has been provided to organizers of Rock the Lake, an outdoor classic rock music festival staged on the Prospera Place parking lot.
The festival, last held in 2019 before cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, has featured bands such as Loverboy, Harlequin, Streetheart, Honeymoon Suite, Trooper, and 54-40.
Other notable grants for Kelowna-area events include:
- $25,000 for the Kelowna Wine Country Half Marathon
- $14,000 for the Kelowna Ringette Sweetheart Tournament
- $3,000 for a lawn bowling tournament in City Park
- $25,000 for Kelowna ComiCon
- $77,000 for an official event of the Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada
- $30,000 for a new mural festival in Peachland