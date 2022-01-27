The colourful pages of Bark! Swat! Crunch! written by Westside author Darcy Nybo and illustrated by Sharlene McNeill line a pathway at Westbank Centre Park at 2569 May St. as part of Central Okanagan Story Walk during Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week.
Families can read the story as they walk along the trail.
Other story walks on the Westside include Learning My Rights with Mousewoman, written and illustrated by Morgan Asoyuf, Ts’mysen, at Shannon lake Regional Park; The Eagle Feather, written by Kevin Locke and illustrated by Jessika von Innerebner, set up at the Westbank First Nation Skate Park and Hey, That’s My Monster, written by Amanda Noll and illustrated by Howard McWilliam at the Johnson-Bentley pool.
For a complete list of story walks in the Central Okanagan, go to childhoodconnections.ca/earlyyearspartnership/story-walks/jan-21-312022
The stories will be in place until Jan. 31.