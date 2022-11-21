New provincial funding for Okanagan fruit growers has been announced on the eve of a meeting that could trigger a major shake-up in the operations of B.C. Tree Fruits.
The government has pledged $2.5 million over two years for initiatives that improve crop health, fruit productions, apple marketing, and skills training.
“This funding will support the industry as it works toward its goals of increased production, competition, and skills training for a new generation of growers,” Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said in a release.
A key part of the new funding is providing more on-farm technical and horticultural support to an estimated 250 growers.
“Having experts available to growers as a resource for horticultural advice is a huge plus for growers with a focus on high-value apples,” said Rick Machial of Oliver-based Fairview Orchards.
Meanwhile, members of the B.C. Tree Fruits Co-operative will gather Tuesday at a special meeting forced by those who are unhappy with recent decisions taken by the co-op’s leadership.
Resolutions up for debate could force the entire board of directors to resign, put real estate sales on hold, and delay modernization of the Oliver plant.
The co-op has 220 members and its bylaws state votes taken at such a meeting are valid if as few as 22 members cast ballots.
The agency’s leadership believes most growers understand the economic rationale for the recent decisions, and will turn out in force at the meeting to oppose the resolutions being put forward by the dissidents.
The members-only meeting will be held at the Peachland community centre on Tuesday, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m., and the business portion commencing about 10 a.m.
"We hold meetings in Peachland because it's somewhat of a central location in the Valley," BC Tree Fruits president Warren Sarafinchan said Monday.
"We hope that as many members come out as possible to have a say in the future of their organization," he said.