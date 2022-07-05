A West Kelowna landowner is seeking after-the-fact approval for placing rock blasted from a Kelowna construction site on agricultural land.
Four hundred cubic metres of clean blast rock from the Sheerwater residential neighbourhood has already been placed to a depth of up to one metre on a small part of two hectare vineyard property at 3853 Brown Rd. near downtown Westbank.
“The applicant has already placed the proposed fill and is retroactively applying for approval,” reads part of a city staff report going to West Kelowna’s advisory committee today.
The blast rock was placed on the site to create a flat area for fruit bin storage and farm parking machinery as needed, the report states. The landowner’s intention is to now plant 2,400 grape vines on the property in addition to the 1,200 that were planted last year.
“The vineyard consultant oversaw operations to ensure no negative impacts on the surrounding lands,” the landowner, Haakon Investments Ltd., wrote in their application to have the rock placement given retroactive approval.
West Kelowna’s agriculture advisory committee’s recommendation on the matter will be passed onto city council for its view, but the final decision on whether the retroactive approval will be given rests with the provincial Agricultural Land Commission.