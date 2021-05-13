Grade 12 students in B.C. should be vaccinated against COVID-19 in time to enjoy some traditional graduation events.
Vaccinations of people between the ages of 12 and 17 are likely to begin in the next few weeks, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.
"I know how important this is, particularly to that group of teenagers, 16, 17, 18, who are finishing high school this year," Henry said.
"And we look forward to this being another thing that will be important to ensure we can have some safe celebrations of graduations coming up in June," Henry said.
"So stay tuned. We'll have more information about how we can support graduations for young people this year, knowing how important that is," Henry said.
Also Thursday, Henry presented data showing the success of vaccines in preventing COVID-19.
Between Dec. 27 and May 1, 98.1 per cent of all new COVID-19 cases developed in people who had not been vaccinated, or had vaccine in their system for less than three weeks.
Only 1.7% of new COVID-19 cases developed in people who had received a vaccine shot.
"We know that even after two doses, all the vaccines that we have are not 100% effective, but they do absolutely reduce your risk of infection and importantly, they reduce your risk of transmitting to others and they reduce your risk of being in hospital, of needing ICU, or of dying," Henry said.
Across B.C., 587 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Tuesday and Wednesday, including 60 in the Interior Health region.
New daily cases have been dropping steadily since a peak of more than 1,200 in early April.