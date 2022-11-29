The man who rents skates at the rink in Stuart Park hopes for a quieter and more profitable season when people take to the ice this winter.
Disruptions caused by the regular pandemic-related protests put a significant dent in Kevin Laflamme’s business last year, after he was shut down for the entirety of the 2020-2021 season.
“I basically lost eight weekends in a row because of the protests last year,” Laflamme said Tuesday in an interview. “With all that going on, people weren’t interested in coming downtown to skate.
“Since the weekends are the busiest time for skating, my revenues for the winter were down about 50 per cent,” he said. “And that was after losing 100 per cent the year before.”
On some Saturdays last year, Laflamme said he thought about somehow blocking Water Street early with his truck and trailer so protestors couldn’t gather: “I was going to tell them, ‘I can’t get my mechanic here. He’s got Covid. He didn’t get his shots’.”
“My wife begged me not to do it,” he said with a laugh. “Of course she was right. With that crew, who knows what the rebuttal would have been.”
The popular lakeside rink opens for the season at 11 a.m. on Thursday. As he has been for the past 10 years, Laflamme will be there with his skate rental truck on opening day, and on every other day the rink is open for skating with the exception of Christmas Day, until 9 p.m.
“I’m semi-retired and I love being around people,” Laflamme says of his willingness to work almost non-stop from December through early March. “I like standing in my little trailer, handing out skates, and seeing the excitement on the faces of kids, their parents, and their grandparents.
“All the smiles and the laughter, it takes me right back to every time I took my kids to Disneyland,” Laflamme said. “It’s just a happy place to be.”