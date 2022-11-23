A 95-year-old Kelowna woman interested in donating some of her paintings to a good cause cheekily recalls why and when she first got interested in art.
“I used to draw at school instead of listening to the teachers,” Yvonne Morrish said with a laugh during a Wednesday interview.
Morrish still lives on her own, at the Sunrise Village retirement complex, where her home is filled with hundreds of paintings she’s done over the years.
“I have dressers and drawers full of my art,” she said. “Oh my goodness, I was just thinking the other day, I better get in there and try and clean it up. I just didn’t know what to do with it all until I read that article in the newspaper.”
Last week, The Daily Courier had a story about the local chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists starting an initiative called Art for Shelter. Dozens of local artists are donating their works to clients of agencies such as the Women’s Shelter and the new Pregnancy Care Centre.
“We’re hoping (the paintings) will be something they can look at and know someone cares about them, is thinking about them, and will bring them some cheer during the holidays,” said Carol Zuckerman, vice-president of the local chapter, which has about 150 members.
Donating her art in such a way to non-profit groups struck Morrish as an appealing and worthwhile idea. “As an artist, you don’t want to junk stuff and you don’t want to give it away,” she said.
Morrish, who used to write an art column for The Daily Courier, hasn’t been able to paint for awhile due to arthritis, but she’s otherwise in good health and good humour.
“I enjoyed painting and I had my work in various galleries,” she said. “I sold quite a few, but I didn’t make a living at it, no. What artist does?”
Morrish has lived in Kelowna since the early ‘70s and she has family nearby, though she prizes her independence. “I’m pretty stubborn,” she said.
Still, her world is a little more restricted than it used to be. “I haven’t been out much anymore with this pandemic going on,” she said. “I have an old cat beside me and we have chats, talk a lot.”
Asked if the cat talks back, Morrish said: “Yep”, before adding after a pause: “You gotta have a sense of humour to survive.”