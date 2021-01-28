In a year when it was needed the most, the 25th annual Be An Angel campaign to help the Central Okanagan Food Bank set a record for donations.
The campaign, promoted by The Daily Courier, raised $237,830.
“The community has been so generous coming to our aid and helping their neighbours in need,” said Tammie Watson, chief development officer for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
As part of the total raised in December, the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation donated $49,000 to the campaign — the single largest donation — making good on its pledge to match 25 per cent of what was raised from the public.
The foundation has been a large donor to the campaign for the past 15 years.
“This is a year I’ve been careful and prudent with the money I’ve been donating due to (the) COVID (pandemic),” said Budd. “But I knew the food bank couldn’t wait and I was worried that it may not make its goal.”
He said his donation this year was the biggest he had ever made to the food bank and he was pleasantly surprised that the campaign not only surpassed its goal this year, but raised a record amount.
The annual Be An Angel campaign is one of the biggest that the food bank puts on each year, and is held during the food bank’s busiest time, Christmas.
Watson said there is normally a surge in the number of clients the food banks sees in December, but in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic having such a huge impact on the economy and individuals, the numbers were even higher.
In an average month, the food bank helps around 4,000 people a month, one third of whom are children under the age of 15. Twelve per cent are seniors.
Watson said, at times during 2020, that overall number jumped to more than 5,000 people a month.
“Our numbers are all over the place,” she said, pointing to spikes when large local employers either shut down or cut back on staff due to the pandemic.
In December, more than 2,200 Christmas hampers were given out to food bank clients, 3,600 pre-made and pre-packaged meals were distributed and 95 families received food and gifts at Christmas.
In addition, the food bank shipped more than 58,000 pounds of food to 32 other, smaller, food banks in B.C. and to 20 local non-profit organizations to help their clients.
Watson said thanks to the relationships the local food bank has built with area vendors and companies in B.C. and across the country over the years, every dollar donated to the food bank allows it to buy $3 worth of food.
Because of the pandemic, people who never thought they would need to use the food bank showed up at its Enterprise Way facility last year looking for help, she added.
“It’s a very emotional time for families, individuals and even our staff, Watson said.
But she stressed that anyone needing assistance should not hesitate to contact the food bank for help.
“Regardless of the reason someone walks through our door, our job at the Central Okanagan Food Band is to ensure nobody goes without food and those facing food insecurity are assisted with dignity, respect and love,” she said.
“As hard as it can be to share client stories, it also gives me a great sense of hope and courage knowing that we have the support of our community, and that together we can be there for our neighbours in need.”
Because of COVID-19 precautions, the food bank cannot offer its usual supermarket-style distribution for clients. Instead, a drive-through distribution of pre-packaged food hampers was introduced in March 2020. Clients make an appointment and arrive at their given time.
Arrangements are made for people who do not drive to be able to pick up food, too.
Watson said while Christmas is a busy time for the food bank, the need remains all year round, especially in January and February.
The food bank is always ready to accept donations of food and cash, and contributions can be made at cofoodbank.com or by calling 250-763-7161.