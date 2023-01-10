You can be excused for your frustration over recycling challenges.
Some things can only go in your blue curbside cart. Some can only go to a depot. Some can go to both.
And then, there was a whole bunch of things that shouldn’t go in the cart or to the depot but you put them in anyway after shaking your head, multiple times.
Adding to the confusion is a news release Monday that Recycle B.C. will accept even more items in home cart or depot recycling in 2023. A lengthy chart details 29 different categories of recyclables and where they should go.
Some throw known recyclables in the cart. Everything else goes in a so-called depot bin and then the depot attendant is quizzed on the unknown items.
The regional district website rdco.com /en/living-here/what-can-be-recycled. aspx makes it simple. There are six categories for carts and four for depots. When you click on each, there’s a more detailed explanation.
Aseptic boxes or cartons for cream, soup, broth and sauces are acceptable in both, for example. Milk substitute cartons are accepted in carts or can be taken to your nearest Return-It centre for a refund as of Feb 1, 2022. Oops.
Styrofoam meat, fish and poultry trays are a perfect example. They are recyclable. But the liquid-absorbing pads used in trays for meat, poultry and fish are not. And the shrink wrap for meats, poultry, fish or cheese is not acceptable unless really clean. Oops, again.
“It is confusing; it’s tricky for sure,” agreed Cynthia Coates, waste reduction facilitator with the regional recycling program.
“Before it was fairly simple to educate if it was packaging or paper but now, we have all of these packaging-like products and single-use products that are now being included,” she said.
Cardboard boxes with something inside, such as cereal or crackers, are classified as a cardboard container and have been recyclable for years. However, a cardboard moving box (with nothing inside before use) was technically classified as a product. Moving boxes are now recyclable under the change.
“Likely many people were recycling packaging-like products like aluminum foil and gift bags without realizing they were products and not technically included in the program. With the ministry adding these materials to the Recycling Regulations, it means that managing that material is now funded by producers of those single-use and packing-like products when it was not before,” she said.
“I’m kind of guilty of that. I’ve been recycling aluminum foil from the get-go,” Coates admitted with a laugh. “For Recycle B.C., an aluminum pie plate that I bought from the supermarket and put my own pie in it versus the aluminum pie plate that had a pie in it when I bought it. Recycle B.C. can’t tell the difference and that’s why it’s been managing what was a problem.”
As of Jan. 1, changes to the B.C. Recycling Regulations expand the accepted material list to include items that are used as packaging or a single-use but were purchased as a product.
“Flexible plastics are now combined at the depot. That means plastic shopping bags can now be mixed with your crinkly wrappers and other soft flexible plastics like squishy foam packaging,” said Coates.
View the full list of newly accepted materials at RecycleBC.ca/NewItems.
To find out more about what to recycle in your curbside cart or at a depot, go to: rdco.com/recycle, download the free Recycle Coach App, or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.