By Daily Courier Staff
Classy tourists will be drawn to a new teaching kitchen if it gets a liquor licence, Kelowna city councillor Gail Given says.
Councillors gave their support Tuesday to plans by the owners of the Lake House, a furniture and decor store at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street, to get a liquor licence with capacity for 124 people on the second floor.
The demonstration kitchen would feature locally-produced food and wine.
“It is nice to add these types of venues and it really helps to attract a type of tourist that is really most desirable in our community,” Given said.
Council’s support is only advisory in nature. Final decision on the liquor license rests with the province.