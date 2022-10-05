By Daily Courier Staff

 

Classy tourists will be drawn to a new teaching kitchen if it gets a liquor licence, Kelowna city councillor Gail Given says. 

Councillors gave their support Tuesday to plans by the owners of the Lake House, a furniture and decor store at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street, to get a liquor licence with capacity for 124 people on the second floor. 

The demonstration kitchen would feature locally-produced food and wine. 

“It is nice to add these types of venues and it really helps to attract a type of tourist that is really most desirable in our community,” Given said.

Council’s support is only advisory in nature. Final decision on the liquor license rests with the province. 