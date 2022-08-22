South Perimeter

A fair bit of work still seems necessary for the new South Perimeter Road extension to be ready for traffic, but the City of Kelowna says a September opening of the long-sought road is possible.

 Pat Bulmer - Special to The Daily Courier

The opening of a long-sought third road connection to the Upper Mission is now expected to occur in September.

A 2.3 km-long extension of South Perimeter Road from the current endpoint of Gordon Drive to Stewart Road West should be ready sometime in September, City of Kelowna spokesman Tom Wilson said Monday in an email. In May, the projected opening date was summertime.

The road was once envisioned to open in 2018 but work was slowed by financing squabbles among land developers, land acquisition challenges, and the discovery of some Indigenous artifacts.

When it opens, the road will provide an alternative for Upper Mission commuters frustrated with increasing traffic delays on Lakeshore Road and Gordon Drive.

 