The opening of a long-sought third road connection to the Upper Mission is now expected to occur in September.
A 2.3 km-long extension of South Perimeter Road from the current endpoint of Gordon Drive to Stewart Road West should be ready sometime in September, City of Kelowna spokesman Tom Wilson said Monday in an email. In May, the projected opening date was summertime.
The road was once envisioned to open in 2018 but work was slowed by financing squabbles among land developers, land acquisition challenges, and the discovery of some Indigenous artifacts.
When it opens, the road will provide an alternative for Upper Mission commuters frustrated with increasing traffic delays on Lakeshore Road and Gordon Drive.