Kelowna-area farmers should find it easier this year to get rid of wood waste from their orchards.
More money will be directed into a mobile chipping program that suffered a major mechanical breakdown last year.
Only 43 Central Okanagan farmers operating 17 orchards were able to get the chipper, funded by the regional district, onto their property in 2020. That was down about 30% from previous years.
As a result, only 3,600 cubic metres of wood was chipped, down from almost 5,000 cubic metres in 2019 and 7,200 cubic metres in 2018.
For 2021, regional district staff propose to add $40,000 to the chipping program, in addition to the $80,000 already budgeted. Directors are expected to approve the additional expense at a Thursday meeting.
Even without the "major mechanical failure" the wood chipper experienced last year, it's a popular program among Central Okanagan farmers and demand always exceeds supply, regional administrative officer Brian Reardon says.
The regional district began offering the mobile chipper many years ago to discourage farmers from burning the wood debris, which typically consists of prunings and older trees that have been removed entirely in favour of higher-density plantings.
With the mobile chipper and other air quality initiatives, such as financial incentives to replace old wood-burning appliances, the regional district estimates it prevents 723 tonnes of carbon monoxide and 246 tonnes of fine particulate matter that can cause breathing problems from being released into the air each year.