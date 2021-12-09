Kelowna’s need for a massively costly plant that uses bacteria to eat treated human sewage has become somewhat less urgent, city councillors heard Thursday.
The 2022 city budget includes $800,000 to begin design work on an anaerobic digester, a project which could cost more than $100 million.
Recently, the city hoped to begin construction on the digester “as soon as possible”, utility services manager Kevin Van Vliet told councillors.
But the city has been able to find other ways, for now, to deal with the biosolids left over from the Raymer Road sewage treatment plant, Van Vliet said. Much of the material is being used in a mine reclamation project, he said.
“That’s buying us some time,” he said. “It’s possible we’ll be able to defer the digester for a number of years.”
The $800,000 to be spent next year on the anaerobic digester proposal will examine what sort of waste materials it could handle, and how big it might need to be. In response to a question from Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, Van Vliet said it was unlikely the plant could handle organics such as food waste.
“Mixing food and wastewater solids is a bit of a tricky thing,” Van Vliet said. The Central Okanagan Regional District is looking separately into the viability of a local curbside collection program for kitchen scraps and other organic waste, he said.
Biosolids - sometimes called sewage sludge or humanure - from the city’s sewage treatment plant have long been trucked to a composting facility in the North Okanagan jointly operated by the cities of Vernon and Kelowna.
But the operation provides far more material than can be sold to farmers and backyard gardeners as soil amendments, prompting the search for alternative processing methods.
Essentially, digesters use bacteria to eat biosolids inside sealed reactors. The main outputs are fertilizer and biogas, which can be upgraded and sold to a utility like FortisBC.
Historically, digesters have produced bothersome odors and the prospect of such a facility being built on city-owned land along Byrns Road, as part of a site that will also eventually include a new sewage treatment plant, has been concerning to some area residents.
Mayor Colin Basran told council that he and city manager Doug Gilchrist were mindful of the proposed digester’s enormous cost and promised an update to council in early 2022.
“I understand council’s desire to make sure that, before we invest this large amount of money, that it is the best design available to us,” Basran said.