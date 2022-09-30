The city's announcement of a deal for a new hotel at Kelowna's airport is another example of "desperate" attempts by Mayor Colin Basran to draw favorable publicity in advance of the municipal election, his top challenger says.
And Tom Dyas says the city should be prevented from making major announcements in the month leading up to the election, much as the provincial and federal governments are essentially caretaker operations in advance of an election.
"There should almost be a bit of a moratorium on press releases like this during a civic election campaign, so that (an incumbent mayor) is not using that avenue as another way of communicating with people," Dyas said.
"To me, it seems desperate for the mayor to put out a press release like this two weeks from an election," Dyas said.
The city has also produced many professional-quality videos in recent months that feature Basran, Dyas noted. Basran has said there's nothing unusual about the practice, as it's his job to inform residents of important city initiatives.
On Thursday, the city announced it has a deal with Northland Properties for construction of a six-storey hotel with up to 293 rooms and conference centre next to the terminal building.
Terms of the 99-year lease for the four-acres of land will see Northland pay the city almost $10 million. Council approval for the agreement was given last Monday and will be brought back at next Monday's meeting.
Construction is expected to start next year with the hotel open in 2026.
"This new commercial development at YLW will be an economic driver for the entire community," Basran said in a city-issued press release.
"This is the first of many new developments for YLW, I am excited to continue to see the airport grow to meet the needs of our growing region," Basran said.