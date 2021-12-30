Parents of essential workers who want to send their kids to school in the Central Okanagan on Tuesday are asked to indicate that desire by Sunday.
The parents of all 22,500 students in Kelowna-area schools have been sent an email outlining the so-called phased return to classes that will unfold next week.
Only healthcare workers, police, firefighters, military personnel, and a narrow range of other specially-designed essential workers can send their children under age 12 to school next week.
The priority list also includes people who supply uniforms to police, search and rescue volunteers, employees of homeless shelters, and employees of companies that produce sandbags.
Children with special needs can attend school. No student over age 12 can attend school, unless they have special needs.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has delayed the full resumption of classes until Jan. 10 to give schools staff time to prepare for the reimposition of various pandemic protocols, given the surging number of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
“The delayed start will allow public health and education time to assess the impact of the Omicron variant in our communities and on our education system,” Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said Wednesday. “And it will also provide teachers, staff, and administrators time to prepare for students safely returning to class with enhanced safety measures.”
Central Okanagan schools, like others in the province, will stagger recess and dismissal times to avoid student congestion, limit entry to schools, pause extracurricular sports tournaments, reinforce the necessity of mask wearing and hand washing, and hold most school gatherings virtually rather than in-person.
District staff hope eligible parents who want to send their young children to schools next week will respond to the email sent to them by Sunday, to have an idea of how many students are likely to turn up on Tuesday morning.
About 550 Kelowna-area children of top priority essential service workers returned to class in early April 2020, after an extended Spring Break due to the first wave of the pandemic.