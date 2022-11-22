A very Westbank Christmas
Municipal workers in West Kelowna prepare a Christmas tree Tuesday on Brown Road in Westbank in front of the former Westbank United Church. The church closed for lack of members last year and is being demolished with the small congregation now meeting in the chapel of a nearby funeral home.

 Ron Seymour

A pandemic adaptation looks to have become a permanent part of Christmas celebrations in West Kelowna.

The ‘Twinkle Tour’, a self-guided tour of brightly-lit homes, was conceived in 2020 as an alternative to the popular light-up celebration in downtown Westbank which was cancelled because of restrictions against in-person gatherings.

“Due to the success of the event, the Twinkle Tour has been added to the schedule of annual City of West Kelowna community events,” states part of a report that went to city council last night. A list of gaily lit homes will be released soon.

The light-up along Brown Road will take place Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m. with choirs, bands, kids’ activities, free hot chocolate, food trucks, and a visit from Santa. The Christmas lights are turned on at 6 p.m., with fireworks planned for 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Light-up activities take place in the first few blocks of Brown Road north of Main Street. Workers on Tuesday were erecting a big Christmas tree in front of the former Westbank United Church, which closed for lack of members and is now being demolished.

New for West Kelowna celebrations this year is a pyjama party at Lions Hall on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. for children under 12 and their caregivers. Cost is $7 per child and $12 per adult, which gets participants a breakfast, photo, and activities.