A pandemic adaptation looks to have become a permanent part of Christmas celebrations in West Kelowna.
The ‘Twinkle Tour’, a self-guided tour of brightly-lit homes, was conceived in 2020 as an alternative to the popular light-up celebration in downtown Westbank which was cancelled because of restrictions against in-person gatherings.
“Due to the success of the event, the Twinkle Tour has been added to the schedule of annual City of West Kelowna community events,” states part of a report that went to city council last night. A list of gaily lit homes will be released soon.
The light-up along Brown Road will take place Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m. with choirs, bands, kids’ activities, free hot chocolate, food trucks, and a visit from Santa. The Christmas lights are turned on at 6 p.m., with fireworks planned for 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Light-up activities take place in the first few blocks of Brown Road north of Main Street. Workers on Tuesday were erecting a big Christmas tree in front of the former Westbank United Church, which closed for lack of members and is now being demolished.
New for West Kelowna celebrations this year is a pyjama party at Lions Hall on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. for children under 12 and their caregivers. Cost is $7 per child and $12 per adult, which gets participants a breakfast, photo, and activities.