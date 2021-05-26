Either Kelowna or Peachland will lay claim to being the first Okanagan community where bacteria is used to eat processed human poop.
Wait! Don't stop reading.
This is a story that involves technology, clean energy, fantastic sums of public money, and projects that have the potential to seriously bother some people.
Plans for anaerobic digestion facilities are under discussion in both Kelowna and Peachland. Kelowna's would be built on Byrns Road farmland owned by the city, while Peachland's would be constructed at the old Brenda Mines site west of the town.
Essentially, the facilities are designed to solve a growing problem associated with sewage treatment plants - the amount of unsavoury material that's left over.
It goes by different names - biosolids, sewage sludge, humanure.
Kelowna currently trucks its biosolids to a composting plant in the North Okanagan, where it's turned into fertilizer. But the transportation costs are considerable and the composting site produces far more material than can be sold as fertilizer.
An anaerobic digestion facility, currently estimated to cost $100 million, would use bacteria to break down the biosolids in sealed reactors. Along with biosolids, animal manure, food waste, grease, and other organics could also be fed into a digester.
A digester has two main outputs - digestive, that can be used to make fertilizer, and biogas, that can be upgraded and sold to a utility like FortisBC.
Kelowna has a plan, pending budget approval from city council and release of the Byrns Road site from the Agricultural Land Reserve - to build its digester in 2024 or 2025. It would be the first facility constructed on the site, which is also intended to become the location of a new sewage treatment plant.
"The Byrns Road site is sort of on its own, so having the digester and new wastewater treatment plant there would mean less impact on residential and commercial neighbourhoods than the existing plant on Raymer Avenue," says Kevin Van Vliet, the city's utility services manager, said in an interview Wednesday.
"A new wastewater treatment plant is well into the future, maybe 40 years. But it is an important piece of municipal infrastructure because we'll be pooped without one, so to speak," he said.
Later this year, the city will submit a formal request to the Agricultural Land Commission to have the Byrns Road site excluded from the ALC. After that, it could take another year for a decision to be rendered.
"We don't expect this to be a fast process," said Rod MacLean, the city's manager of utility planning.
Meanwhile, plans appear further along for a separate anaerobic digester, proposed for part of the old Brenda Mines site 22 km west of Peachland.
An application for tenure over five-acre of previously-disturbed Crown land was filed with the provincial government earlier this year by Glencore Canada and Brenda Renewables. That digester would process biosolids sent from sewage treatment plants in other communities, as well as other organic material, Peachland town council heard during a briefing from company officials earlier this month.
The Peachland proposal has been in the design process for several years, but has not yet received government approval.
One problem with anaerobic digesters constructed in the past, perhaps unsurprisingly given the source material, has been the production of toxic, corrosive, and extremely smelly sulphuric gases, a UBC Okanagan researcher observed in 2018.
"There are strong arguments for wastewater treatment facilities to use anaerobic digestion, but the equipment required to control odour and make the biogas safe have been an expensive barrier," Cigdem Eskicioglu, a UBCO engineering professor, said in a university release.
However, she and other researchers believe they've found an economical and effective way to reduce the bad smells from anaerobic digesters. And the proponents of the Peachland digester promise their proposed operation wouldn't be a nuisance.
"The entire system is designed to ensure that there will be no offsite odour, noise, or liquid discharge emissions," the two companies state on their website.