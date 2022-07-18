Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have almost doubled in the Interior Health region, suggesting the seventh wave of the disease has arrived in B.C.
Forty-nine people with COVID-19 are now being treated in IH hospitals, according to the most recent information from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That’s up from 25 such patients a week earlier.
Seven of the patients are being treated in intensive care, compared to four a week earlier.
Two more deaths due to the disease were recorded in the IH region, making the toll 543 since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.
Across B.C. there are 426 people with COVID-19 in hospital, up considerably from the 273 such patients a week earlier.
Twenty-two more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 3,832 since the onset of the pandemic.
Although hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have increased in the IH region after weeks of steady decline, the number is still well below the peak of almost 200 such hospitalizations set in early February.
Meanwhile, vaccine clinics for B.C. children aged six months to four years will open next month. Health Minister Adrian Dix last week encouraged parents to register their children on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage so they are invited to book an appointment beginning Aug. 2.