Kelowna will have adequate policing this summer as currently vacant RCMP positions are filled, city councillors were assured Monday.
RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said efforts are underway to bring more officers to Kelowna as police contend with rising crime rates in many categories.
“I believe we have adequate numbers and we are bringing in resources from around the province to make sure we’re staffed,” Triance said. “We’ll see some of our numbers match provincial levels in terms of vacancy rates.”
“I would expect to see our staffing rates come up quite significantly in the next 90 days,” she said.
Crime rates have returned or exceeded pre-pandemic levels in several areas, council heard.
Auto theft is up 48% compared to 2021, while residential break-ins are up 15% and business break-ins are up 13%. Shoplifting is up 63%, council heard, and assaults with a weapon are up 41%.
Coun. Brad Sieben said the trends showed the urgency of addressing the situation.
“The severity of what’s on our streets seems to be escalating, regardless of what the stats show, which are alarming themselves. I don’t know if they tell the full story of what the tone and feel actually is on our streets,” Sieben said.
Sieben said some Kelowna shopkeepers, plagued by shoplifters, won’t even provide a statement to police because they don’t believe the perpetrators will be sufficiently deterred by whatever punishment they wind up being subjected to by the courts.
“There are times where we’ve just reached a level of defeat, and that’s a really alarming piece for me,” Triance said.